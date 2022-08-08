Several creeks in Jackson County exceed state standards for bacteria

MEDFORD, Ore. – Several creeks in Jackson County’s Bear Creek Watershed have exceeded state standards for bacteria levels.

On August 8, the Rogue Valley Council of Governments said routine water testing revealed contact with the following creeks could result in illness and/or infection:

Neil Creek at Dead Indian Memorial Road (Ashland)

Bear Creek at Suncrest Road (Talent)

Bear Creek at 9th Street (Medford)

Jackson Creek at W. Ross Lane (Jacksonville/Central Point)

Jackson Creek at Dean Creek Road (Central Point)

Griffin Creek at I-5 (North) (Central Point)

RVCOG said the possible causes of high levels of bacteria could be caused by pet waste, livestock waste, wild animals, leaking septic systems, or illegal dumping.

Citizens are being asked to make sure to clean up any animal waste and make sure to have septic systems checked.