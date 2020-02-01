Several detained in fatal Grants Pass shooting

UPDATE, 9:00 p.m. — One person died in Friday evening’s shooting in the area of SW 9th and SW H Streets, that’s according to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety. We’re told a man died, but his name was not being released until the family could be contacted. The Oregon State Police Crime Lab was called in to assist at the scene.
As reported earlier, several people were detained. They were taken to the police department for interviews.
SW Pine Street between SW H and SW I Streets remains blocked. Detectives and officers anticipated being in the area through the night.
If you have information related to this incident, you’re urged to call Grants Pass Police at 541-450-6260.
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Friday evening officers blocked Pine Street near Southwest H street. The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said a shooting happened in the area sometime Friday night. They reported several people were detained. The general public was asked to avoid the area. Officers do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.
