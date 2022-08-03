Several evacuation zones in Yreka downgraded

The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Management issued the following evacuation downgrades in a press release Wednesday afternoon:

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Some residents who were forced to evacuate due to the McKinney Fire in Northern California will be allowed to return home.

Evacuation Orders for the following Zones in the Yreka and Hawkinsville area have been downgraded to Evacuation Warning. Residents may return to their homes. This area primarily encompasses the area of Yreka from Fairchild Street/Shasta Ave west to edge of the residential district, this involves the following Zones:

Yreka Zones:

• YRE – 3624-A

• YRE – 3624-B

• YRE – 3621-B

• YRE – 3621-C

• YRE – 3618-D

• YRE – 3615-B

• YRE – 3612-A

Siskiyou Zones:

• SIS – 3404-A

• SIS – 3508-A

• SIS – 3609-B

To access the evacuation areas map and road closures, go to Zone Haven: community.zonehaven.com or to the

Safety is our first priority for our community. The Zones that have been downgraded and residents allowed to return home are because it is now deemed safe to do so by law enforcement, fire, and emergency services. All other Zones outside of the Yreka and Hawkinsville area and not listed here remain as Evacuation Order.

Evacuation Zones are reviewed daily to determine safety to repopulate.

Getting home:

• Use caution on the roadways. Congestion from fire and responder personnel in these areas.

• Bus transportation is being arranged through STAGE for residents in the shelter who require transportation home.

• Animals: Please pickup your animals from the animal shelter. For shelter residents returning home by bus, Animal Control representatives will collect your information and your pet’s information and arrange for delivery of your animals.

For animal related questions or assistance please call our animal welfare hotline at 530-842-8742.

Crisis Counseling Services:

Disasters are stressful. Crisis counseling services are available through Siskiyou County Behavioral Health. Call the Access Crisis Line to speak to a local counselor: 800-842-8979.

The National Disaster Distress Helpline is also available for anyone experiencing emotional distress related to disasters such as wildfires, earthquakes, or incident of mass violence.

The National Disaster Distress Helpline can be accessed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at:

• Call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

For general information call 2-1-1 or follow Siskiyou County OES on Facebook.

-END-