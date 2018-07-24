Several hikers rescued in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Several hikers were rescued this weekend in multi-agency efforts in northern California.
Around 8:00 p.m. on July 19, 2018, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received a report from a hiker lost near Castle Lake, a remote area southwest of Mt. Shasta. Deputy Mike Burns, Coordinator for the SCSO’s Search and Rescue (SAR) team, initiated a search for the lost woman. Assistance was requested from the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Northern Division Air Operations unit.
The hiker, identified as Elisabeth Henry, was located by the CHP. SAR personnel responded and found Henry in good health. She was hiking close to Castle Lake when she became lost and couldn’t locate a main road or populated area, despite several efforts to do so.
SCSO’s SAR team responded to another mission in the vicinity of Payne’s Lake on July 20, 2018, at about 8:00 p.m. Lloyd Haney called SCSO and said he was camping in the area when he fell 15 feet, struck his head on a rock and was experiencing a medical emergency. The injured hiker was found and stabilized. CHP’s H-16 helicopter crew airlifted Haney to safety early the next morning.
On July 21, 2018, SCSO’s SAR team received two separate reports of medically distressed hikers. One man at the 8,000-foot elevation level of Mount Shasta and another at Kangaroo Lake. In both cases, the CHP helicopter responded and was able to hoist the injured hikers to safety.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said in part, “We are very pleased these search operations resulted in the safe and successful rescues of the men and women involved in these potentially life-threatening situations. The successful rescue of the citizens lost or injured would not have been possible without the multi-agency effort that was evident in virtually all of these search operations.”
SCSO recommends that climbers and visitors to remote areas of the county should travel with a companion or in groups, and obtain the proper equipment, clothing, and other supplies. Climbers are advised to call ahead and check current conditions and to carry a map, compass, flashlight, pocket knife, warm clothing, sunglasses, sunscreen, matches, extra food, a first aid kit, a fully charged cell phone and locator beacon.
Climbers should be prepared for adverse conditions and should always wear an approved safety helmet during climbing activities. All climbers should check-in with the local office of the United States Forest Service to obtain the proper permits and safety information, especially if they are ascending above the 10,000-foot level.