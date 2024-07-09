Several Oregon supermarkets to be sold under pending merger

OREGON – A list of locations set to be divested under a pending merger between supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons has been released.

It includes 58 Safeway or Albertsons locations that are set to be sold, several of which are in southern Oregon.

Grants Pass has three stores in total that will change hands. Those include the Safeway locations on 7th Street and Williams Highway as well as the Albertson store on Allen Creek Road.

The Klamath Falls Albertsons on 6th Street is also on the list as well as the Coos Bay Safeway on East Johnson Avenue.

