Several pedestrians injured in Portland hit-and-run crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Portland police are on the scene of a hit-and-run crash that injured several people near the Portland State University campus.
Witnesses told KGW that the suspect drove a dark blue or purple SUV onto a sidewalk and hit at least three young women before driving away from the scene. Witnesses also said the suspect followed traffic signals while leaving the scene.
Portland Fire & Rescue said the crash at Southwest 6th Avenue and Hall Street involved multiple patients, and those people were taken to area hospitals.
It’s unclear how many people were injured. The severity of the injuries is unknown.
A suspect description was not immediately released. Witnesses believe a man was driving the SUV.
Authorities said Southwest 6th Avenue will be closed for at least four hours. TriMet said MAX lines were disrupted in the area.
