Several people hospitalized after being exposed to smuggled narcotics in the Josephine County Jail

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two people survived apparent fentanyl overdoses while behind bars in the Josephine County Jail.

On the evening of February 2, deputies said two inmates appeared to have overdosed on narcotics. Medical staff gave the pair several doses of Narcan to counteract the effects of the narcotics as life-saving measures were performed, including CPR.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said, “Due to the swift action of Sheriff’s Deputies and medical staff both individuals regained consciousness within minutes and were transported to Three Rivers Medical Center.”

Shortly after the incident, two other inmates appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Again, Narcan was administered and they were taken to the hospital and treated for fentanyl exposure.

Everyone involved has recovered.

The sheriff’s office said after a preliminary investigation, they believe an inmate smuggled the narcotics into the jail by “hiding them in their person.” Once they were lodged in jail, that person shared the drugs with other inmates.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were released.

With fentanyl becoming more and more common in the Rogue Valley, it’s never been more important to have Narcan kits available. If you live in Jackson, Josephine, or Klamath County, you can visit http://www.maxsmission.org for a free lifesaving naloxone kit.