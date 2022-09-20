Several people speak out over hiring of MSD non-binary teacher

MEDFORD, Ore. – Several parents spoke out at last week’s Medford school board meeting regarding the hiring of a non-binary teacher.

The school district confirmed the teacher was hired at Griffin Creek Elementary School.

The parent expressed frustration that the teacher is teaching at a younger grade level, saying instead they should be teaching older children.

Before hearing from the public, the board said they cannot comment on specific personnel matters.

“I see that there are several people that have signed up to provide comment on a classroom teacher at Griffin Creek Elementary,” MSD Board Chair Suzanne Messer said. “The board is aware there is an ongoing discussion of that matter with district administrators, parents and other community members.”

MSD sent us the following statement.