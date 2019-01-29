Several police officers injured in Texas shooting

HOUSTON, Tex. (KPRC/NBC) – Breaking news out of Houston where multiple police officers have been shot while serving a warrant.
The shooting happened around 5:30 local time Monday afternoon.
At least five officers were hurt.
One suspect is confirmed dead, and two others are possibly in the house.
NBC affiliate KPRC is reporting that the narcotics officers were serving a warrant at a home when a suspect opened fire.
One officer was been airlifted to the hospital with what are believed to be critical injuries.
We’re hearing more officers may also have been shot.
