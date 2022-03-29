Several pounds of heroin found during Siskiyou County traffic stop

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A traffic stop led to the discovery of several pounds of heroin in Siskiyou County.

Investigators said on the afternoon of Saturday, March 26, the Siskiyou County Domestic Highway Enforcement team was patrolling Interstate 5 near Weed when an agent pulled over a gray Nissan sedan with an Oregon plate.

The driver, 24-year-old Alberto Alvarez of Portland, reportedly showed signs of criminal behavior.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said Alvarez gave permission to have his vehicle searched. That’s when three plastic packages containing about seven pounds of heroin were found.

Alvarez was arrested and taken to the Siskiyou County Jail for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and felony transportation of narcotics.