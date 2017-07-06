Sex assault suspect arrested after 11-year nationwide manhunt

Encino, Calif. (KCAL/CNN Newsource) – A former nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting his patients has finally been caught. He was on the run for 11 years.
Detectives think nursing assistant Edward Gaspar, also known as Ramon Eduardo Gaspar, sexually assaulted Courtney when she was most vulnerable, in the hospital right after emergency surgery.
Courtney Rosenberg said Gaspar molested her. “Honestly, I went into shock,” she said. “Every time I closed my eyes his face and it wouldn’t go away.”
But before Gaspar could face charges, he jumped bail, disappearing with his then-toddler son and wife.
For the next decade, he was on the run.
But Courtney never gave up hope he’d been caught–neither did the investigating Detective Ninnette Toosby.
“She knew what it had done to me, to my life, and even my family,” Rosenburg said. “And you know, when she looked at me said, ‘I won’t retire until he’s caught.” I believed her.'”
LAPD Detective Ninnette Toosbuy said, “I felt I owed that to my survivors.”
And there were many more alleged survivors.
Once Toosbuy talked to Courtney, she learned two other patents at Tarzana Hospital in Encinco had already filed complaints against Gaspar, but that he had continued working there.
She appealed to the public through the media and says the calls started coming in.
She believes Gaspar assaulted a total of at least 13 other women.
Anna was another of them. She said, “I hadn’t been able to bathe for days. I was so relieved to get out of my bed and be able to shower. And that’s where it occurred.”
When Gaspar ran, an international manhunt started.
He was featured on America’s Most Wanted.
Ultimately, detectives tracked him down in Guatemala, where he was born.
A little more than a week ago, he was extradited back to the U.S., where these women hope justice will finally be served.
Rosenberg said, “I waited and waited for that call. And I picked it up and I heard… I’ve waited ten years to place this call and I just started crying.”
Gaspar is being held without bail at a Los Angeles prison.
He is due in court on Friday.