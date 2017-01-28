Sex offender released form Oregon State Hospital

Aloha, Ore. – A man who served 32 years in custody at the Oregon State Hospital for a brutal home invasion and sexual assault of a 6-year-old in 1984 was released and will reside in the community of Aloha, 10 miles west of Portland.
According to the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board, in 1984, Reynaldo Rios broke into a strangers apartment and dragged a 75-year-old man who was sleeping on a couch into a bedroom. When the man yelled, Rios held a knife to his throat and threatened to cut him if he made another sound. Rios then walked into a bedroom where a six and seven year old brother and sister were sleeping. He pushed the boy down and carried the girl to the living room where he repeatedly sexually assaulted her.
On January 25, 2107, Rios was discharged from the custody of the Oregon State hospital after evidence supported the finding that Rios does not have a qualifying mental illness to remain under PSRB supervision. According to the PSRB, Rios current diagnoses of pedophilic and exhibitionistic disorder, antisocial personality disorder and several substance abuse disorders are not qualifying mental illnesses to remain under PSRB jurisdiction.
Under current Oregon law (ORS 161.341 and ORS 161.346), the board was required to discharge Rios from the Oregon State Hospital.
The PSRB said Rios indicated he would move to an apartment in the 3000 block of SW Doyle Place in Aloha, Oregon where he will be unsupervised a neighborhood that has children living nearby.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is concerned about Rios’ high risk of re-offending, as he repeatedly targeted female staff members with unwanted touching, lewd remarks, and indecent exposure while in custody at the Oregon State Hospital. He also has a history of victimizing severely ill male patients.
PSRB officials are also concerned about Rios. “Mr. Rios may pose a risk of sexual re-offending to the public,” wrote executive director Juliet Britton. “At a minimum, persons who will reside or live near Mr. Rios should be encouraged to never leave children alone with Mr. Rios.”
PSRB hopes to have Rios’ final “high risk” classification completed and submitted to Oregon State Police by March 2017.