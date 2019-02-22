Sex offender wanted for assaulting Grants Pass woman

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A registered sex offender from Montana is wanted by Grants Pass police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 63-year-old woman.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on February 22, a woman living at Riverwood Apartments told police she was sexually assaulted by a man who unlawfully entered her apartment. The suspect was able to get away.
Investigators were able to identify a suspect, 25-year-old Dillon Bryce Ritchason. According to the Department of Justice, Ritchason is a registered sex offender in Tennessee. He’s classified as “violent against children.”
Ritchason is also a registered sex offender in Montana for victimizing a 3-year-old. In that state, he’s designated as “non-compliant.”
Now, Ritchason is wanted in Grants Pass for burglary, rape, and sodomy.
Police are still looking for Ritchason. He may be associated with a 2002 Dodge truck with Montana plate 341710C. Ritchason is described as about six feet tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you see Ritchason or his vehicle, do not contact him. Instead, dial 911.