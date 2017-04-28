Sex trafficking victim rescued in Portland, two suspects arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. – A girl was rescued from alleged sex traffickers Thursday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
During an investigation several weeks ago, police said they found a 16-year-old girl sex trafficking victim at a home in the 8500 block of Southeast Steele Street in Portland.
On April 27, investigators arrived at the residence and safely removed the victim from the home.
Officers said three subjects remained inside the house and refused to come out. After about 10 minutes, the subjects surrendered and were taken into custody without incident.
22-year-old Tre Quane Jenkins and 20-year-old Antonio Jaray Moore were arrested and charged with compelling prostitution. The third person was released from the scene.
Police said the 16-year-old sex trafficking victim was reunited with her family.
Officers with the PPB wrote in part, “Sex trafficking and prostitution are not victimless crimes. Victims of sex trafficking and prostitution are forced, coerced, and manipulated into this lifestyle against their will. They are forced to suffer through physical, sexual, and mental abuse. The Portland Police Bureau, in conjunction with other Federal and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to deterring prostitution and sex trafficking activities.”
If you know or think that someone may be involved in trafficking or is being exploited, contact police.