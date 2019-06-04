Sexual assault trial begins for Sams Valley man

MEDFORD, Ore.– The trial began Monday for a Jackson County man who allegedly sexually assaulted two underage girls several years ago in Sams Valley.
25-year-old Derek Stout is accused of rape, sexual abuse, and unlawful sexual penetration. Stout is accused of sexually assaulting two girls and punching another and threatening her with a gun.
The incidents allegedly occurred in 2015 and 2016. The defense says Stout’s innocent and the alleged victims own statements contradict the charges.
The trial is expected to last seven days. Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.