Home
Sexual assault trial begins for Sams Valley man

Sexual assault trial begins for Sams Valley man

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore.– The trial began Monday for a Jackson County man who allegedly sexually assaulted two underage girls several years ago in Sams Valley.

25-year-old Derek Stout is accused of rape, sexual abuse, and unlawful sexual penetration. Stout is accused of sexually assaulting two girls and punching another and threatening her with a gun.

The incidents allegedly occurred in 2015 and 2016. The defense says Stout’s innocent and the alleged victims own statements contradict the charges.

The trial is expected to last seven days. Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »