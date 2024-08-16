SFISH awarding over $5M to 20 projects addressing fish passage

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Small Forestland Investment in Stream Habitat program, a new ODF program known as SFISH, awarding over $5 million to grant projects throughout Oregon.

According to SFISH Program Coordinator Josh Hanson, all the projects are addressing fish passage.

He says these projects will either replace an existing culvert with a new one or remove culverts all together, if they present an issue in fish passage.

Hanson says the projects will restore over 74 miles of habitat for native salmon and trout.

One of these projects getting funding is a tributary in Jackson County with three culverts, which feeds into Evan’s Creek.

“Not only are we improving passage with this particular project, but we’re also minimizing the risk of delivering sediment and causes issues with water quality and habitat,” Hanson said.

Hanson says now that these projects are being funded, the planning stages will take the next few months.

He says folks should see some of these projects finish by as early as this time next year.

