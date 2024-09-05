Shady Cove residents without water for third straight day

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Residents in Shady Cove are without water for the third straight day.

Since Monday morning, residents have had no running water, affecting their everyday routine.

In a recorded phone message sent to Shady Cove residents today by Hiland Water, a temporary pump was installed, but it has not produced the amount of water the company hoped it would. The phone message from Hiland goes on to say crews will be installing a larger temporary water pump.

The message said to conserve water, but without water, there isn’t much residents can do.

Shady Cove resident Judie Salter said, “Conserve water? And I’m like you can’t conserve what you don’t have. I went to the river this morning at 6:30 to get water, with buckets, filled buckets. It’s like oh my god how old am I? Walking up these hills with these buckets and the water sloshed all over the back of my vehicle. And I was the third person there.”

Residents can visit the Jackson County Fire District 4 station. There they can get drinking and non-potable water.

We reached out to the Hiland Water company but have yet to hear back.

