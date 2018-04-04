Shady Cove shooting suspect sought by police

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a suspect involved in a shooting east of Shady Cove early Wednesday morning.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on April 4 at 12:57 a.m., a man was reportedly shot in the 2500 block of Indian Creek Road.
When deputies arrived at the scene they found a 37-year-old transient with a gunshot wound to the hip.
According to witnesses, the shooting was the result of an altercation between the victim and 29-year-old Kaleb Harris, who is also a transient in the Shady Cove area. He’s known to frequent Butte Falls and Trail. Deputies said Harris is 5’10”, weighs about 165 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and reddish-brown beard.
JSCO deputies recovered a 9mm handgun that was apparently used in the shooting. They say there is no threat to the public, but they’d like to find Harris as soon as possible.
Anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts is asked to call 541-776-7206 and refer to case number 18-6507.