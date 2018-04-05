Shady Cove shooting update

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Police are continuing their investigation into a Shady Cove shooting.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on April 4 at 12:57 a.m., a man was reportedly shot in the 2500 block of Indian Creek Road in Shady Cove.
When deputies arrived at the scene they found 37-year-old transient Toby Tyler Bicknell with a gunshot wound to his hip.
According to witnesses, the shooting was the result of an altercation between the victim and 29-year-old Kaleb Patrick Harris, who is also a transient in the Shady Cove area.
JSCO deputies recovered a 9-millimeter handgun that was apparently used in the shooting.
Initially, police were unable to locate Harris, who reportedly didn’t pose a danger to the public. However, just before noon Monday, Harris called dispatchers and said he wanted to turn himself in.
Harris was found on Highway 62 in Shady Cove where he was taken into custody without incident.
The day after the incident, investigators say they determined Bicknell had charged at Harris during the initial altercation. It appears Harris fired in self-defense and briefly pointed a gun at another person before fleeing the scene.
Harris remains behind bars, charged with felon in possession of a firearm and menacing.
The district attorney’s office will review the case and consider charges against Harris and possible charges against Bicknell, who remains in the hospital.