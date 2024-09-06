Shady Cove water restored, city remains under Boil Water Advisory

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Shady Cove residents are staying on a Boil Water Advisory at least for the foreseeable future.
According to a press release from Jackson County officials, Hiland Water Corporation was able to restore water service to all of its customers overnight.
This comes after the city declared a state of emergency at a meeting Thursday.
Residents in Shady Cove have been without water since Monday morning.
Although access to water is back, a representative from the water company says the Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect to ensure safe water consumption. The company is also asking customers to conserve their water use to allow the storage reservoir to reach normal levels.
In the meantime, residents may experience some air in their water lines. Bottled drinking water and bulk water will be available at the Fire District 4 headquarters on Highway 62 until the advisory has been lifted.
