Shake it for Luke

Ashland, Ore., — A group of Ashland fire fighters and paramedics got together this morning to shake it off.

Members of the Ashland Fire Association made a video to help raise money for a local 12-year-old boy with cerebral palsy.

The hope is the video will spread awareness for Luke Laurenson’s family, and help them come up with the money to get medical treatments not covered by insurance.

 The group also challenged other fire departments across the Rogue Valley.

 For more information you can visit www.youcaring.com and search for Luke’s name.

