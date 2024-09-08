Shasta County paying jurors $100 per day

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) – Jurors in Shasta County are getting a significant bump in pay for their service.

It’s going from $15 to $100 per day.

Additionally, the pay for the miles driven to and from the courthouse is going up from 34 cents a mile to 67 cents a mile.

Shasta County Superior Court is among seven courts taking part in a state pilot program to raise juror compensation.

The goal is to increase diversity in juries.

The bill’s author says the previously low pay leads to juror dismissals over financial hardship, so the juries end up not being representative of the community.

