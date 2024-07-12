Shelly Fire 1% contained, crews continue to work on structural defense plan

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Shelly Fire which has burned through 10,225 acres on Klamath National Forest, is now 1% contained.

During the Friday morning update, officials explained how crews are working to build a secondary containment line on the southeastern edge of the fire near Whiskey Butte. This will help keep a buffer and give firefighters options as the fire progresses.

Crews are also working tirelessly on a structure defense plan to keep homes and businesses safe. Firefighters have put several dozer lines in the Quartz Valley, Greenview, and Etna areas with additional resources on standby in those areas should they be needed.

There is a public meeting Friday at 7 p.m. taking place in the Etna High School cafeteria. For those who can’t make it in person, the meeting will also be live-streamed on both the CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit and the Klamath National Forest’s Facebook pages.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.