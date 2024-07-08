Shelly Fire 790 acres; evacuation orders in place

ETNA, Cal.- The Shelly Fire has reached 790 acres after crossing the Pacific Crest Trail.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has filed an Evacuation Order for the following zones: SIS-2301 (Fire footprint), SIS-2200 (South of Kidder Creek Road), SIS-2102 (North of Kidder Road)
Increased fire activity was seen Saturday night, causing spot fires to jump the eastern side of The Pacific Crest Trail. Crews have been working along the south side of the fire for direct line construction, along with securing lines from the Pacific Crest Trail toward Razor Ridge. Sunday, the management team aims to continue directly attacking the jumped spot fires with the goal of protecting the communities of Etna.
“We’ve got folks out there. This is our number one priority. We’ve got aviation assets and resources that will be working that and a large contingent, like I said, of crews, engines and dozers that are coming in to start working this area,” CAIIMT12 Operations Section Chief John Chester said.
Crews also continue to seek opportunities to work directly at the fire’s edge where possible.
More information can be found on the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Facebook and the Klamath National Forest’s website.
