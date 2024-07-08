Shelly Fire 790 acres; evacuation orders in place

ETNA, Cal.- The Shelly Fire has reached 790 acres after crossing the Pacific Crest Trail.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has filed an Evacuation Order for the following zones: SIS-2301 (Fire footprint), SIS-2200 (South of Kidder Creek Road), SIS-2102 (North of Kidder Road)

An Evacuation Warning is still in place for the following zones: SIS-2206 (East of Kidder Creek Road)

An Evacuation Center is available for those displaced by the Shelly Fire:

Fort Jones Community Church

13007 CA-3, Fort Jones, CA 96032

Contact Brett: 530-598-0971

Animal Shelters are also available at the following locations:

Dog Evacuation Shelter:

Rescue Ranch Yreka

2216 East Oberlin Road, Yreka CA 96097

Contact: John Golay 541-698-7526

Livestock Animals Evacuation Shelter (Horses, pigs, sheep, goats, birds):

Siskiyou Golden Fair

1712 Fairlane Road, Yreka, CA 96097

Contact: Tom Taylor 530-340-1038

Cat Evacuation Shelter:

Siskiyou Golden Fair- Armory Building

1712 Fairlane Road, Yreka, CA 96097

Contact: Becca 530-340-0656