Shelly Fire at 8% containment, over 15K acres burned

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – The Shelly Fire burning in Siskiyou County is now 8% contained. It has burned through 15,362 acres.

According to the Klamath National Forest, with recent increased humidity crews were able to improve and strengthen containment lines.

The focus for firefighters Wednesday is to continue work on the containment lines as well as mop up efforts north of Kidder Creek Road. Crews will also work on the southern edge, just north of Babs Creek.

The forest service says Highway 3 is open with traffic control between Etna and Fort Jones.

There will be a public meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Etna High School. It will also be live streamed on both the Klamath National Fire and CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit Facebook pages.

