Shelly Fire continues to burn in Klamath National Forest

KLAMATH NATIONAL FOREST – The Shelly Fire continues to burn in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County.

It’s now more than 10,000 acres and for the first time we’re seeing some containment.

The fire started a week ago Wednesday in the Marble Mountain wilderness.

Monday, crews were supported from the air by helicopters in strengthening containment lines, and in response to small runs the fire was making along the Pacific Crest Trail.

Now, firefighters are continuing with line enhancement efforts and protecting the local communities through structure defense.

The fire is now one percent contained.

In their morning update posted to Facebook, Cal fire’s incident commander talked about the hard work being done by everyone involved.

We’ve been able to do a lot of good work, and when I say we I mean the people on the ground there putting in that hard work day in day and throughout the night.

Here’s a look at the latest evacuation orders and warnings from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

Evac Orders are in place for the following zones.

SIS-2203-A

SIS-2203-B

SIS-2206-A

SIS-1316

SIS-2001

SIS-2102

SIS-2105

SIS-2108

SIS-2200

SIS-2301

And Evac Warnings are in effect for

SIS-1233

SIS-1236

SIS-1313

SIS-1414

SIS-1521

SIS-2004

SIS-2007

SIS-2111

SIS-2114

SIS-2006-B

SIS-2203-C

SIS-2209

SIS-2204

SIS-2402

and

SIS-2212-A West of Island Road and the Scott Valley Airport.

These were released Friday afternoon.

For up to the minute information you can call 211 for details on evacuations, road closures, and additional information… Or the Siskiyou County emergency operations center at 530-643-36-61.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.