Shelly Fire grows in containment, now at 13%; evacuations reduced

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Shelly Fire is now at 13% containment.

According to the Thursday morning update, CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit says the fire has burned through 15,460 acres on the Klamath National Forest. This includes a little bit of growth overnight in the southwestern corner right off the Pacific Crest Trail.

Even so, crews were able strengthen and buffer a good portion of the fire’s edge around the northern and eastern sides. Due to the tremendous amount of progress crews have made on that portion of the fire, some evacuation notices have been reduced.

Additionally, on Wednesday two crew members had to be taken off the fire line due to heat exhaustion or exertion related reasons. A medical aid was hoisted out of rough terrain near the Kidder Creek area and taken to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile another crew member working in the southeastern corner also needed medical transport.

On Thursday, crews will continue work near the PCT and the Salmon River areas as well as the area around Patterson Creek.

Only the following zones are currently under a level 3 – Go Now evacuation order:

SIS-2203-B

SIS-2203-D

SIS-2206-A

SIS-2102-A

SIS-2200

SIS-2301

To see all other current evacuation notices, visit the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

