Shelly Fire grows to 6,261 acres overnight in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Shelly Fire burning on the Klamath National Forest has grown exponentially overnight.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire, which is located west of Etna, is now at 6,261 acres and at 0% containment.

The forest service says the most significant growth was along the Kidder Creek drainage area, moving north and east. There was minimal growth on the south edge of the fire.

Tuesday’s focus will be to strengthen containment lines on both the north and east edges of the fire, as well as implementing structure defense plans around Fort Jones, Etna, Kidder Creek, Greenview, and Quartz Valley.

Evacuation warnings and orders remain in place impacting over 1,200 residential and commercial properties, with almost 3,000 people affected.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Kahtishraam Wellness Center in Yreka.

The following zones are under evacuation orders, meaning leave now.

SIS-1316

SIS-2001

SIS-2102

SIS-2105

SIS-2108

SIS-2200

SIS-2206

SIS-2301

SIS-2203-B

For more information on evacuation zones, head to the Genasys Protect website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.