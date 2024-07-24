Shelly Fire in Siskiyou County at 62% containment

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Shelly Fire burning on the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County is now at 62% containment.

According to the Wednesday morning incident update, the fire has burned through 15,477 acres.

Crews expect the fire activity to remain the same throughout Wednesday with smoke mostly in the Kidder Creek and Patterson Creek areas.

Firefighters will be focused on repair work to roads and trails that may have been impacted. Drivers in the area should proceed with caution as fire crews and equipment may be in or near roadways.

Zones SIS-200-A, SIS-2203-B, and SIS-2301 are currently under Level 3 – Go Now evacuation orders. For more information on evacuation notices visit the Protect Genasys website.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

