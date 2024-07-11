Shelly Fire in Siskiyou County at 9,234 acres, 0% containment

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Shelly Fire in northern California grew by almost 1,000 acres overnight. It’s now at 9,234 acres, but still no containment.

According to CAL FIRE, the most active part of the fire Wednesday was along the eastern edge near Patterson Creek. With the use of specialty-equipped helicopters, crews were able to hold the fire in that area overnight by strengthening containment lines. They also reinforced lines on the northern edge in the Shackleford drainage area.

Firefighters are working to establish and strengthen contingency lines from Scott Bar Road in the north to Sawyers Bar Road in the south.

Additionally, crews are still continuing efforts to enhance structural defense in the surrounding communities.

Currently, 4,200 people are under evacuation orders or warnings and over 4,000 structures are threatened.

