Shelly Fire over 15,000 acres, 5% contained

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Shelly Fire that has burned through 15,317 acres on the Klamath National Forest is now at 5% containment.

According to the morning operational update, officials say strong winds are expected on Tuesday afternoon so crews will be focused on reinforcing the line along the ridge near Patterson Creek and Mule Creek.

Another high-priority area is the southwestern corner near the Salmon River. Crews will be surveying that area to figure out how to keep the fire from jumping over the right fork of the north fork of the river. This area is a little more challenging to get to due to the terrain, but mules and aircraft will be assisting ground crews.

Resources made good progress in the Kidder Creek area overnight and will also continue to focus in that area throughout the day Tuesday.

The following zones remain under evacuation orders:

SIS-1316

SIS-2001

SIS-2102

SIS-2105

SIS-2108

SIS-2200

SIS-2203-A

SIS-2203-B

SIS-2206-A

SIS-2301

Learn more about evacuation notices on the Genasys Protect website.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, as of Monday night, the following road closures are in effect.

Kidder Creek Road at milepost 1.44

South Kidder Creek Road near Highway 3

Quartz Valley Road at Oro Fino Road

Quartz Valley Road at Scott River Road

Potters Lane at Highway 3

Kellems Lane at Highway 3

Borba Lane at Highway 3

Naomi Drive at Highway 3

Valley Pines Drive at Highway 3

Patterson Creek Road at Highway 3

Juleon Lane at Highway 3

Ida Way at Highway 3

Sawyers Bar Road at Mill Creek Bridge

Sawyers Bar Road near North Fork Salmon River Bridge

