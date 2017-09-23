Shelter seeking donations for dogs in need of amputations

Jackson Co., Ore. — A pair of Jackson County dogs need your help.
Champ and Lily come from completely separate backgrounds, but both need to have their back left leg amputated.
Jackson County Animal Shelter Manager Barbara Talbert says the cost for the surgery is nearly a thousand dollars so they are asking the community for donations.
“Unfortunately we don’t have the resources to save them all so we have to be selective in terms of making those decisions. And in these two cases we felt these two dogs deserve a chance,” Talbert said.
Talbert says the shelter wants to save these two dogs because they are young and adoptable.
She says 30 percent of the shelter’s budget is provided by Jackson County.
The rest comes from fees and donations.