Shemia Fagan leads in Oregon Secretary of State race

SALEM, Ore. – Two Portland-area state senators are trying to win the office of Oregon Secretary of State in Democrat Shemia Fagan and Republican Kim Thatcher.
Fagan is a civil rights attorney and Portland state senator. According to her campaign, she’s running for office to “make sure Oregon families and businesses hit hard by the pandemic have a fighter in their corner to make sure that government is working for them.”
Thatcher is a business owner and Keizer state senator. The Portland State University graduate says she’d promote accountability, transparency, and integrity.
When preliminary results were released at 8:00 p.m., Shemia Fagan had a solid lead with 57.36% of the vote. Thatcher had 36,44%.