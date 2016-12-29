Sheriff Corey Falls reacts to county releasing investigation

Medford, Ore., — The report was never finalized, because Sheriff Falls pulled his complaint.
He said in a letter to the county he did so because it was clear, as an elected official, he wasn’t afforded protection against discrimination.
He also noted, the complaint opened up a path to open conversation with the county leaders he had issues with.
The report goes on to say Sheriff Falls provided several binders with supporting documentation to investigators.
Meanwhile, we spoke with Sheriff Falls just after the draft report was released, he says he was told it would never be made public.
“I said how can you have any type of finding when you haven’t spoken to anybody within our organization, or any stakeholders part of this. So it’s very biased and one sided, and I think that clearly shows that. I think it was a huge mistake for them to release this.”
Falls went on to say the whole thing is proof of an expensive cover up.
He says the county paid $40,000 dollars for the investigation, and even took the investigator out to dinner the night before.