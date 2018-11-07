Sheriff Daniel cruising towards another four years

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — In Josephine County, incumbent Sheriff Dave Daniel was being challenged by former Arizona Sheriff’s Sergeant Jonathan Knapp.
Sheriff Daniel winning early on with 72 percent of the vote.
He didn’t want to do any interviews after the election and wants to focus on spending time with his family tonight.
However, he told NBC5 News if he did win, he just wants to get back to work.
“I look forward to another four years of working hard with all the people that continue to work hard for this county,” said Sheriff Daniel.
Sheriff Daniel says he hopes to take the office in a great direction to build and grow over the next four years.
