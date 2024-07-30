Sheriff looking for person of interest in Myrtle Point homicide

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. – The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify a potential witness in a homicide that took place in Myrtle Point on Friday.

Police say just before 8 p.m. dispatch received a report of a structure fire at a home on Lampa Lane.

Upon arrival, an 89-year-old man tentatively identified as Frank Sherman Sr., was found inside the home and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man died of his injuries Saturday and police say the cause of death is a result of homicidal violence.

During the investigation, the Coos County Sheriff’s Major Crime Team has determined 32-year-old Ian Edward Geer as a person of interest. This comes after learning that Geer was seen speaking to a woman near the scene of the fire.

The sheriff’s office wants to speak to the woman pictured who may be a potential witness.

Additionally, police are actively searching for Ian Geer as a person of interest. If seen, Geer should not be approached, as he may be armed.

Anyone with information on the potential witness, or on Geer’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-2106.