Sheriff searching for missing Grants Pass man

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 65-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office says it received a report Monday that Boyd Alvin Bandy had walked away from his residence on Barbara Drive in Grants Pass.

Boyd is described as 6 foot 1 inch and approximately 169 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Boyd was wearing black jeans with a black jacket and black t-shirt with a graphic design on the front.

He is believed to be in either Jackson or Josephine County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123.

