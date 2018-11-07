Sheriff Sickler leading in first political race

MEDFORD, Ore. — The sheriff has 77 percent against his challenger Bill Froehlich.
He says he’s excited to get back to work and is thankful for the community’s support.
“The validation that we’re doing good things in our community is where the majority of people voted tonight, so I’m just very honored to have that vote and their support,” said Sheriff Sickler. “And it’s just great to get this behind us and move forward.”
Sheriff Sickler says he hopes to continue the course he was on when he took office two years ago.
It would be the first time he’s won a race for a political office. That’s because the sheriff was appointed to his current position.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.