Sheriff’s office busts burglary ring targeting marijuana farms

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Three people are facing a total of 65 charges as the result of a year-long investigation into a local burglary ring targeting licensed marijuana business in Jackson and Josephine counties.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, burglary evidence, eight guns, and 520 pounds of marijuana were seized during three authorized searches at separate locations in Central Point and Gold Hill Tuesday morning.

Officers with the sheriff’s office and the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team served warrants at properties in the 1000 block of Glengrove Avenue and the 500 block of Mazama Street in Central Point. They also served a warrant at two storage units in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue in Gold Hill.

During the raids, three suspects identified as 35-year-old Mitchell Jeffrey King, 31-year-old Dylan Buck McNerney both of Central Point and 48-year-old Kenneth Alan Parker II of Gold Hill were arrested.

Police say over the course of 14 months the suspects reportedly committed at least 16 burglaries at licensed marijuana farms and facilities.

King, McNerney, and Parker II face dozens of charges including burglary, aggravated theft, and criminal mischief. Parker is also being charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Additional charges from the burglaries that took place in Josephine County will most likely be added on later.

The case is currently under investigation.

