Sheriff’s office cancels all evacuation notices for Dixon Fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a cancelation of all evacuation notices related to the Dixon Fire as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire is estimated at 1,970 acres and is now 67% contained.

Firefighters are continuing to secure the perimeter of the fire by searching through and eliminating fuel pockets in the burned areas. Mop-up efforts will continue throughout Tuesday.

The Tiller Trail Highway has been reopened.

