Sheriff’s office confirms no second casualty in Klamathon Fire

HORNBROOK, Calif.– During a press conference held in Ashland Monday afternoon, Sheriff Jon Lopey of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office announced cadaver dogs had alerted officers to a potential second casualty.
Located north of Hornbrook off of Ditch Creek Road, officers brought cadaver dogs to a mobile home whose roof caved in after being damaged by the flames. The positive alert by the dogs began a search effort through the ruins of the house but so far the sheriff’s office says that no evidence of any body was found.
“When a fire comes through and there’s a lot of debris and if we’re not sure if people are missing or unaccounted for, we need to check those residences,” said Lt. Jeremiah LaRue. “Especially if they’re in a condensed area.”
A secondary search will be conducted to tie up any loose ends.
This leaves the number of civilian casualties from the Klamathon Fire still at one. Investigators are working to identify the victim after which next of kin will be notified before a name can be released.
