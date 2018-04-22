Home
Sheriff’s office cracks down on chronic offenders

MEDFORD, Ore.– Local law enforcement in Jackson County are on the lookout for several criminals they call chronic offenders.

A list of the Top 5 Chronic Failure-to-Appear offenders was released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with the hope you can help find them.

It’s part of an effort to stop the same people from committing crimes over and over. The sheriff’s office has also set aside jail beds for repeat offenders to keep them in custody until their court date.

If you happen to see any of the people listed, you are asked to call the sheriffs office.

