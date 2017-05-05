Sheriff’s office plans to increase greenway sweeps

Jackson County, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking to bump up the number of sweeps it performs on the Bear Creek Greenway.
The sheriff’s office said it’s still in the very early stages of the project. It also said it’s reaching out to other agencies in the county to address the greenway situation in a collaborative effort – to help make it safer and cleaner for the community.
“Just make a more specific plan so that it’s more consistent and we get more people involved in the process including organizations that might offer assistance to those that are displaced in the greenway,” said Captain Tim Snaith, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said its aim is to have a plan in place later this spring or early summer.