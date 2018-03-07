Sheriff’s office could receive funds to combat illegal pot grows

Jackson County, Ore. — A new bill could dedicate $1.5 million each year in an effort to minimize illegal marijuana trade in the state. Senate Bill 1544, also known as the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Grant Program, is designed to help local law enforcement agencies stop illegal pot grows and sales.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it’s money law enforcement in southern Oregon desperately needs.
“The market is so saturated that people are taking it out of the state and shipping it across, and therefore we have criminal enterprise and essentially distribution,” said Sheriff Nathan Sickler, Jackson County.
The bill is still waiting on Governor Kate Brown’s signature before anything is finalized. If the governor signs it. The money will be part of the budget until 2024. For now, the money is expected to be divided between five counties – including Jackson and Josephine.