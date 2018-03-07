Home
Sheriff’s office could receive funds to combat illegal pot grows

Sheriff’s office could receive funds to combat illegal pot grows

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Jackson County, Ore. — A new bill could dedicate $1.5 million each year in an effort to minimize illegal marijuana trade in the state. Senate Bill 1544, also known as the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Grant Program, is designed to help local law enforcement agencies stop illegal pot grows and sales.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it’s money law enforcement in southern Oregon desperately needs.

“The market is so saturated that people are taking it out of the state and shipping it across, and therefore we have criminal enterprise and essentially distribution,” said Sheriff Nathan Sickler, Jackson County.

The bill is still waiting on Governor Kate Brown’s signature before anything is finalized. If the governor signs it. The money will be part of the budget until 2024. For now, the money is expected to be divided between five counties – including Jackson and Josephine.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News reporter, weather forecaster, anchor Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

KOBI-TV NBC5/KOTI-TV NBC2 - 2015 Logo
Real Time Web Analytics