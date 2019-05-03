Shipwreck washes ashore south of Bandon

BANDON, Ore. – A small shipwreck drifted ashore at a southern Oregon beach Thursday.
On May 2, the 64-foot fishing vessel Ann Kathleen from Westport, Washington caught fire while at sea south of Bandon
The crew was able to safely abandon ship and nobody was injured.
The still-smoldering Ann Kathleen washed ashore in a remote area between Floras Lake and Bandon.
As of May 3, the debris was no longer burning as numerous agencies evaluated the site for cleanup.
The location where the Ann Kathleen came to rest is an area designated for the recovery of the western snowy plover, so the Oregon Department of Environmental quality is looking for toxic materials and developing a response plan to protect the nearby shorebird nesting area.
The area is remote and difficult to reach, and state officials are discouraging the public from visiting the site due to the sensitive wildlife in the area. Anyone who insists on visiting is restricted to walking on wet sand only.