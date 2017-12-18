Shocked family of woman who died in Talent trailer park fire speaks out

Talent, Ore- A fire at Totem Pole Trailer Park in Talent on Sunday night left a family home torched and one woman dead. Monday morning, Talent Fire Department identified the victim in the fire as 38-year-old Marcella Bailey.
NBC5 News spoke to Marcella’s husband Fred Bailey. He says he was down the street when he realized something was wrong on Sunday night, as he saw first responders race down his street.
“The ambulance and the fire trucks and all that were coming up our street,” Fred says.
After going outside to see what was going on, Fred saw his home up in flames.
“You could see flames clear over from our driveway. We seen flames shooting straight up coming right out of our trailer,” he explains.
Fred’s wife, Marcella, and their two young sons, were inside the trailer Fred was able to save the boys but he couldn’t get to his wife. Firefighters were able to reach Marcella through a hole in the wall but she later died as result of injuries she got during the fire.
After the unexpected loss, the Bailey family is trying to figure out how to move forward. One of those working through the grief is Lee Simon. He’s dating Marcella’s sister Amanda and he says that the woman he knew as Marcie loved her sister. Lee says Marcella helped Amanda with daily resources and daily routines and the meds.
He heard about the fire and Marcella’s passing through a friend late last night. He was in disbelief. Lee says that Marcie was
a good-natured and very much loved. He says she will be missed by all.
“They’re good natured people and this shouldn’t have happened to them.”
If you’d like to donate clothing items or Christmas gifts to the Bailey family you can take them to 812 South Pacific Highway space #1 or space #32.