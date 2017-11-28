Shoeboxes for seniors

Medford, Ore. – For the past 25 years, ACCESS has been putting together holiday gifts for seniors in shoe boxes.
Senior Navigator with ACCESS, Nikki Bell said they don’t want seniors feeling isolated this holiday season.
“We have had a lot of tears, we get a lot of thank you cards, they are just so grateful that someone remembered them,” Bell said. “Sometimes they even say it is the only thing they get all year.”
Last year the group passed out around 1,700 shoeboxes and this year the organization is getting close to that number.
On Tuesday, The Medford Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints dropped off 400 shoeboxes filled with goodies.
Inside each shoebox is a variety of things from puzzles to calendars and even snacks.
If you’re interested in getting involved you can go to ACCESS Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. for a filling party.