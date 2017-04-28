Shooting at Coleman Creek Estates

Initial crime scene at Circle K, Phoenix.
PHOENIX, Ore. – Around 9:30 Thursday night Phoenix Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call of a shooting in Phoenix. Officers first swarmed the Circle K along Highway 99. Then the investigation shifted to Coleman Creek Estates along Fern Valley Road.
Sheriff’s deputies confirm this is a shooting investigation. They tell us there was some sort of dispute involving a knife and a shot gun. Deputies say a victim denied medical treatment, but we do not know if someone was hit by gunfire.
This is a developing story. Updates will be added here as we receive them.
Officers working at the entrance of Coleman Creek Estates, Phoenix.
