Shooting at Florida air base

PENSACOLA, Fla. (NBC) – A gunman shot 10 people, three fatally, at a naval base in Florida today Friday. The gunman was also killed.
It happened at Naval Air Station Pensacola where two Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of an active shooter in a classroom building at the base.
Police say those deputies were later injured in an exchange of gunfire with the shooter but they’re expected to be okay.
In addition to the two officers, five others were injured.
Authorities say they’re actively investigating the shooting and are offering their condolences to the families of those killed.
Commanding Officer of Naval Station Pensacola Captain Timothy Kinsella said, “My heart goes out to those families of the deceased and of the wounded. They’re part of the Navy family; they are part of us, and our heart goes out to those of you who might be affected by this tragedy.”
Mayor of Pensacola Grover Robinson said, “We’re a military town. OUR hearts and prayers are connected to all those that serve us every day. And certainly, the expectation that this would happen here, at home was unexpected.”
No word yet on the current conditions of those who were injured.
Police have also not yet identified the shooter.