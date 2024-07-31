Shooting at Klamath Falls school injures parent, police looking for suspect

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – One person is injured after a shooting at Modoc Field in Klamath Falls Tuesday.

According to Klamath Falls City Schools the shooting happened on the bridge at Modoc Field.

The victim was a parent attending a youth soccer camp at Klamath Union High School and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

All students on campus were placed on lockdown.

The Klamath Falls Police Department is currently investigating the incident. According to a Facebook post, the department says there is no suspect in custody, but there is also no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.